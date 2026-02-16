What the three dots on your Apple's iPad mean and how to control iPad with your iPhone

Apple's iPad 3 Dots On Back: If you’ve recently picked up Apple’s new iPad, you might have noticed three tiny dots placed neatly on the back or along the side of the device. At first glance, they may look like part of the design or even small vents, leaving many users curious about their purpose. Interestingly, almost every modern iPad model features them, except the iPad mini.

Apple did not add these dots randomly. They serve a specific and practical purpose, enhancing how the device works with other tools. While they may seem small and easy to overlook, these three dots play an important role in expanding what your iPad can do. In this article, we will explain why these tiny dots are placed neatly on the back or along the side of Apple’s iPad.

What the three Dots on Apple's iPad models really do

Apple designed the iPad to work instantly with keyboard accessories as soon as they are attached. The three small pins transfer both power and data, so there is no need for separate charging or pairing. These three dots are officially called the Smart Connector, which Apple introduced in 2015 alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro was the first model in Apple's lineup to feature this connector, along with the Smart Keyboard. Since then, every iPad Pro model, including last year’s M5 iPad Pro, has included the three-dot connector.

In 2019, Apple expanded Smart Keyboard support to the iPad Air (3rd generation), adding the same connector to the Air lineup. All newer iPad Air models support Smart Connector accessories. The standard iPad models also received Smart Keyboard support in 2019, and recent base models include the three dots as well, though they are positioned on the side.

Other companies use similar technology. For example, Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablets use magnetic pogo pins to connect to the Surface Type Cover, which also transfers power and data.

What accessories work with the Smart Connector?

Apple’s Magic Keyboard cases for the iPad Pro and iPad Air quietly rely on those tiny connectors. They even include a USB-C port, but it’s mainly for charging the iPad. For the standard iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio snaps on magnetically, with the connector dots placed along the side instead of the back.

Meanwhile, the third-party brands also make keyboards that work with the three-pin connector. Logitech is one example. On its website, the company says its Combo Touch keyboard instantly pairs with the iPad using the Smart Connector, making setup quick and easy.

How to control an Apple's iPad with your iPhone

Step 1: Make sure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Accessibility.

Step 4: Select Control Nearby Devices to see a list of available Apple devices.

Step 5: Tap the name of your iPad and start controlling it directly from your iPhone.