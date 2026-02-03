What to do if your smartphone is stolen in India: Do THESE 5 immediate things to protect your money and data

Smartphone Stolen What To Do In India: Losing your smartphone can feel like the end of the world. All your contacts, photos, messages, and important apps suddenly become out of reach, and the fear of someone misusing your data sets in immediately. Today, a smartphone is not just for making calls; it has become the key to your entire digital world and bank vault, giving access to Aadhaar, PAN card, UPI accounts, and banking apps.

When a smartphone gets stolen, the biggest risk is to your UPI PIN, Aadhaar data, and sensitive apps. Panic will not help, but taking the right steps quickly can protect your information and prevent trouble. In this guide, we share five crucial actions you should take immediately after your phone is stolen to ensure your data stays safe and secure.

Block your SIM without delay

The first step after your phone is stolen is to block your SIM without delay. Contact the customer care of your mobile operator, such as Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL, and request that your SIM be suspended. Once the SIM is deactivated, all calls, messages, and OTPs sent to that number will stop, significantly reducing the risk of online fraud or banking scams.

Block UPI and Wallets apps immediately

After your smartphone is stolen, it is crucial to block your banking, UPI, and wallet apps immediately. Contact your bank without delay and request a temporary suspension of mobile banking and UPI services. Even if your phone is locked, these apps can sometimes be misused, so taking swift action to disable them is essential to prevent potential fraud.

Protect your data using Find My iPhone or Find My Device

The second crucial step after your phone is stolen is to lock it or erase its data. iPhone users can use the Find My iPhone feature, while Android users can rely on Find My Device. These tools allow you to lock your phone, display a message on the screen, and track its location. This ensures that your photos, emails, and saved passwords remain safe and protected.

Change your passwords immediately

Within 15 minutes of your phone being stolen, make sure to update your passwords. Begin with your email account from another device, then move on to your banking and UPI apps, followed by online shopping apps and social media accounts. Promptly changing passwords helps protect your digital data and prevents unauthorized access.

File an FIR and Report Your IMEI

After your smartphone is stolen, it is crucial to file an FIR and report your device’s IMEI number. You can register a complaint at your nearest police station or use online portals to report the lost or stolen phone. Filing an FIR helps you track or block your phone and also simplifies insurance claims.