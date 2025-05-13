What To Expect At Microsoft Build 2025: Copilot Upgrades, Smarter Windows, And More

New Delhi: Microsoft’s biggest event of the year, Build 2025, is all set to begin on May 19 at the Seattle Convention Center. Running through May 22, the event will open with a keynote by CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott. This year, the spotlight is expected to stay on artificial intelligence, with key updates around Copilot and Windows 11.

What to Expect at Microsoft Build 2025

While Microsoft Build was once all about Azure, the focus in recent years has shifted towards artificial intelligence—and that trend is set to continue. AI is expected to take centre stage this year especially in how it’s being used to automate tasks and improve user experiences. Although Microsoft has recently launched new hardware like the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, Build 2025 will mainly spotlight software with a deeper look at how AI is being integrated into Windows.

Smarter Windows: AI Agents Take the Stage

AI agents are expected to be a major highlight at Build 2025 especially within Windows 11. These smart tools are designed to handle tasks for users. This makes everyday interactions smoother. Microsoft has already shared plans to bring an AI agent to the Settings app that can automatically adjust system settings. During the keynote, we’re likely to hear more about this feature and possibly see other AI agents that work across different apps. Developers can also look forward to learning how to build their own AI agents to boost app functionality.

Updates to File Explorer and Start Menu

Microsoft is also set to improve the File Explorer and Start menu in Windows 11. New features will make it easier to find and manage files without opening extra apps. Similarly, the Start menu will get smarter and let users search for and download apps directly—no need to open the Microsoft Store. These updates aim to make everyday tasks faster and more convenient.

Copilot Gets More Powerful with Desktop Vision

Another exciting update to look out for at Build 2025 is the expansion of Copilot. Copilot Vision—a feature that lets AI see and interact with your desktop and apps—has already launched on mobile devices. Now, Microsoft is expected to share when it will be available on desktops and how it can help users get more done with less effort. While Windows Insiders already have early access, there’s no official timeline for a wider release. In the days ahead, Microsoft is likely to offer a deeper look into its growing AI strategy and how these smart tools will be woven into its entire product range.