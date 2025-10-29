WhatApp New Feature: Soon, Individual Storage Management Per Chat At Your Fingertips - Details

If you’ve ever run out of phone storage and wondered which WhatsApp chat is the culprit, there’s some good news coming your way. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a handy new feature that will let users see — and manage — how much storage space each individual chat is using.

The update was spotted in a recent beta version of the app and, according to WABetaInfo, the feature is already being tested by a few users through Apple’s TestFlight program.

So, what’s new here? Basically, WhatsApp is adding a “Manage Storage” option right inside the chat info screen. This means you’ll be able to open a specific chat — whether it’s with a friend or a group — and see exactly how much space it’s taking up. You’ll even get a neat gallery-style breakdown of all the photos, videos, documents, and other files shared in that conversation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Up until now, users had to dig through the app’s general settings under Storage and Data > Manage Storage to find this kind of information. That method shows overall storage usage but mixes up files from all chats. The new feature, on the other hand, zooms in on each conversation, making it way easier to spot which chats are hoarding the most space.

If you often share memes, long videos, or hundreds of photos in group chats, this could be a real lifesaver. Instead of guessing which chat to clear out, you’ll be able to see exactly where your gigabytes are going — and clean up accordingly.

WhatsApp hasn’t said when this feature will officially roll out, but since it’s already showing up in beta, it’s safe to assume it’ll make its way to all Android and iOS users soon.

When it does, managing storage on WhatsApp will get a lot more intuitive — no more blind deleting or surprise “storage full” pop-ups. Just clear the clutter and keep the chats that actually matter.