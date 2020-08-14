WhatsApp abandons this feature under development for iOS, Android

New Delhi: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has long been developing "Vacation Mode" that was meant to allow users to mute archived chats so that they remain hidden. However, the messaging app has now reportedly abandoned it.

According WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta, test feature "Vacation Mode" prevented chats from getting unarchived only if the chat were muted. Currently, an archived chat automatically unarchives once a new message is recieved on that chat.

In April, news report came that previously announced "Vacation Mode" name has been to "Ignore Archived Chats" and added certain tweaks to its functionality. WhatsApp's beta version for Android 2.19.101 shows that the "Ignore Archived Chats" feature would prevent the archived messages from coming on top of the chat if new messages on the chat arrived.

Putting rest to all sorts of speculations, Wabetainfo, has now tweeted, “Vacation mode was a feature under development for iOS and Android some months ago. The development has been abandoned“.

Lately, the messaging app has been testing and adding a plethora of new features for its users. WhatsApp has been recently working on a lot of more features, WABetaInfo had said previously. This includes an upcoming feature on the expiring messages feature that allows users to set auto-deleting of messages within seven days.

According WABetaInfo, in next WhatsApp feature “expiring messages, that will automatically delete messages from both sides without a trace.” The feature, WABetaInfo said, is currently under development and it comes with the 2.20.197.4 update.