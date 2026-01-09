Advertisement
NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Adds Member Tags And Event Reminders To Fix Group Chat Chaos - New Features Explained
TECHNOLOGY

WhatsApp Adds Member Tags And Event Reminders To Fix Group Chat Chaos - New Features Explained

WhatsApp: WhatsApp has rolled out several new updates to make group chats more organised and expressive. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
WhatsApp Adds Member Tags And Event Reminders To Fix Group Chat Chaos - New Features ExplainedImage Source- WhatsApp

WhatsApp New Features: WhatsApp has rolled out several new updates to make group chats more organised and expressive. Since many users depend on group chats for planning events, running communities, and staying in touch, the app has now refined how people communicate in shared conversations.

The biggest update is the introduction of member tags. This feature lets users add custom labels to their names within a group. For example, someone can appear as “Anna’s Dad” in a school group, “Secretary” in a society group, or “Striker” in a football chat. These labels are visible only inside that group. 

Users can choose different tags for different groups. WhatsApp said the feature will be available gradually to users worldwide. WhatsApp is also adding new ways to express yourself. With text stickers, users can now turn any word or phrase into a sticker by typing it into the sticker search bar. These stickers can be saved directly to the sticker pack without sending them first. This makes it quicker to reuse favourite expressions without depending only on emojis or GIFs.

Group planning is also getting simpler. WhatsApp now allows custom event reminders inside group chats. Users can set early alerts while creating events. This helps reduce missed calls, late arrivals, or forgotten plans. The reminders work for both physical meetups and online events.

These updates add to WhatsApp’s existing group features. Users can already share files up to 2GB, send HD photos and videos, share screens during calls, and start voice chats without making a formal call.

WhatsApp says these changes are part of its effort to improve the group chat experience across devices. As group conversations play a bigger role in daily life, the app is clearly aiming to make chats more organised, clearer, and more user-friendly.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

