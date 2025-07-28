WhatsApp Import Profile Photos From Instagram: Meta is testing a new feature for WhatsApp that will allow Android users to use their Facebook or Instagram profile photo on the messaging app without manually uploading it. According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon offer an option to import profile pictures directly from Instagram or Facebook.

It is important to note that the feature is currently being tested in a beta version. The feature is expected to simplify the process of setting up a display picture for WhatsApp by connecting the app with other Meta platforms. This update is spotted by the publication in the WhatsApp beta for Android version up to 2.25.21.23.

With this new version, users will reportedly find new options in the app’s profile settings. Along with existing choices like Camera, Gallery, Avatar and Meta AI, two additional sources from Facebook and Instagram are now available for selecting profile photos. However, there is no official timeline for the public release. Hence, the smartphone is expected to roll out in a future update.

How To Import Photos From Facebook To Instagram

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and navigate to the settings menu.

Step 2: Tap on your profile photo or name at the top to access the profile section.

Step 3: Tap on your current profile photo to view available photo sources.

Step 4: Select either Facebook or Instagram to import a photo directly from that platform.

Step 5: To use this feature, ensure your WhatsApp is linked to Facebook and Instagram through Meta’s Accounts Centre.

However, Meta’s Accounts Centre integration has been around for a while, supporting features like story cross-posting and single sign-in across apps. With the new option to import profile photos, WhatsApp is taking another step toward a more seamless and connected Meta experience.