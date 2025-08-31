WhatsApp, Apple Fix Dangerous 'Zero-Click' Bug With New Security Update; Here’s How To Stay Protected

WhatsApp And Apple Security Update: WhatsApp and Apple have released an important security update to fix a 'Zero-Click Vulnerability' found on their platforms. This serious flaw allowed hackers to break into a user’s device without any action, such as clicking a link or opening a file. Unlike regular cyberattacks, this one could be carried out remotely, making it far more dangerous. However, WhatsApp has fixed a security bug in its app for iPhones and Macs that hackers used to access specific users' devices.

WhatsApp’s CVE-2025-43300 Bug

According to a security advisory from WhatsApp, a bug identified as CVE-2025-43300 may have been used in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting specific users. This vulnerability was present in several versions of the platform, including WhatsApp for iOS before version 2.25.21.73, WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to version 2.25.21.78, and WhatsApp for Mac before version 2.25.21.78.

The flaw was part of a "zero-click" exploit, meaning attackers could compromise a device without any action from the user. This was achieved by combining the WhatsApp vulnerability with a separate flaw in Apple's operating system. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, confirmed that the bug was patched a few weeks ago and that fewer than 200 affected users were notified of the potential breach. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale In India: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone 16 May Get Major Price Cuts; Check Expected Discounts And Bank Offers)

Apple’s CVE-2025-55177 Bug

In a related development, Apple also addressed a critical vulnerability, identified as CVE-2025-43300. The company stated that this flaw could allow for memory corruption if a device processed a malicious image file. This bug was reportedly not exploited in isolation.

Instead, it was chained with a separate WhatsApp vulnerability (CVE-2025-55177) to create a powerful "zero-click" exploit. This combined attack was used in sophisticated spyware campaigns targeting specific individuals, particularly iPhone users. Apple acknowledged being aware of reports that this vulnerability was actively used in "an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals" to install spyware and steal data from their devices.

iPhone And Android Users Are Targeted

According to Donncha O Cearbhaill, head of Amnesty International’s Security Lab, the recent exploit was part of an advanced spyware campaign. He revealed that initial investigations covering the last 90 days indicated that both iPhone and Android users were targeted. The victims of this campaign reportedly included a significant number of activists and members of civil society.

Zero-click attacks are considered among the most dangerous threats in the cyber world because they require no user interaction to succeed. Unlike common phishing or malware attacks, where a person must click a link or open a file, a zero-click exploit allows hackers to infiltrate a system and steal data remotely. This makes them exceptionally difficult to defend against, as users have no preventive measures to take and are often completely unaware that their device has been compromised.

Most Dangerous Threats in the Cyber World

To keep your devices safe, you need to act now. It's important to immediately update both WhatsApp and your iPhone/iPad to the newest versions. These updates include the fixes for the security problems. Even though this specific bug is fixed, it's still smart to be careful online. Don't click on strange links or open files you don't trust. A good habit is to always install security updates as soon as they are available to protect yourself from new threats.