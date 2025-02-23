WhatsApp Bans Over 8 Million Accounts In India In Just 30 Days Due to THIS Reason...

WhatsApp Account Ban In India: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has taken strict measures against fraudulent and suspicious activities by banning over 8.4 million accounts in a single month. This action, led by its parent company Meta, aims to curb the rising misuse of the platform for scams and other deceptive practices.

The decision comes in response to a surge in user reports flagging suspicious behavior. Notably, this action complies with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, specifically under Rule 4(1)(d) and Rule 3A(7).

According to the Meta’s latest transparency report sheds light on the reasons behind these bans and underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring a secure and trustworthy user experience. The report reveals that WhatsApp banned approximately 8.45 million accounts in India. Of these, 1.66 million accounts were immediately banned due to severe violations. Notably, the report covers the period from August 1 to August 31, 2024.

Additionally, more than 1.6 million accounts were proactively removed through automated monitoring, eliminating the need for user complaints. The remaining accounts were subjected to further investigation and were banned after receiving multiple user reports confirming violations.

WhatsApp Account Ban: Key Reasons

Violation of Terms of Service:

Accounts involved in bulk messaging, spam, fraud, and the spread of misleading or harmful content were identified and banned.

Illegal Activities:

Users engaged in activities that violate Indian laws faced immediate bans as part of WhatsApp’s commitment to legal compliance.

Automated Monitoring:

Over 1.6 million accounts were proactively removed through automated detection systems without requiring user complaints.

User Complaints:

WhatsApp acted on numerous reports related to harassment, abuse, and inappropriate behavior, leading to the removal of harmful accounts.

Investigation-Based Bans:

Accounts that received multiple complaints underwent further scrutiny before being permanently banned.