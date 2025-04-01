WhatsApp Bans Over 9.7 Million Accounts In India During Feb 2025 Due To THIS Reason

WhatsApp Banned Accounts In India: WhatsApp has announced that it had banned over 9.7 million accounts in India in February 2025 on Tuesday, with 1.4 million of those accounts being proactively banned before any user reports were made. In its monthly safety report, the Meta-owned app also shared tips for using the platform responsibly. These tips included respecting boundaries, avoiding spam with bulk or auto messages, and using broadcast lists carefully.

"According to the report for the month of February 2025, WhatsApp banned over 9.7 million accounts in India for violating its Terms of Service. More than 1.4 million of these accounts were proactively banned prior to any user reports," WhatsApp said.

A WhatsApp spokesperson further said the platform has consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, to keep users safe on the platform.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, our latest published report outlines user complaints received, actions taken, and WhatsApp's proactive approach to preventing abuse, including accounts that were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the spokesperson added. To recall, WhatsApp has banned almost 10 million accounts in India during January 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to combat spam, scams, and other forms of misuse on the platform. (With PTI Inputs)