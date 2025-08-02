WhatsApp Bans Over 98 Lakh Accounts In India In June Due To THIS Reason

WhatsApp Account Ban In June 2025: In the month of June, WhatsApp banned more than 98 lakh accounts in India as part of its efforts to stop abuse and harmful activity on the platform. Out of these, around 19.79 lakh accounts were banned proactively, even before users sent any complaints.

WhatsApp also received 23,596 complaints from users in India. After reviewing them, action was taken on 1,001 accounts. This included banning some accounts and restoring others that were wrongly banned. Most of the complaints, about 16,069, were related to ban appeals. As a result, action was taken on 756 accounts. Other complaints were about account support, product-related issues, and safety concerns.

WhatsApp explained that it detects abuse at three stages — when an account is created, while messages are being sent, and when it receives negative feedback like user reports or blocks.

WhatsApp Focuses On User Safety

The company added that prevention is its primary focus, as stopping harmful activity before it happens is more effective than detecting it afterward. The platform emphasised its commitment to user safety, saying it uses end-to-end encryption, safety tools, and dedicated teams to fight abuse, misinformation, and security threats.

The Meta-owned platform also works with experts to promote cybersecurity and protect election integrity, the messaging platform said in the report. Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform has introduced two new tools – ‘Status Ads’ and ‘Promoted Channels’.

WhatsApp Features

According to WABetaInfo, these features were available to select beta users on Android. Status Ads work like Instagram Story ads. Now, business accounts can post paid content that will show up in people’s Status updates. These ads will appear between status updates from friends and family, with a clear “sponsored” label so people can easily spot them as ads. (With IANS Inputs)