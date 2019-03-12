WhatsApp bans users from using third-party app versions: All you need to know

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has said that it is banning user accounts that are using third-party or modified versions of the app.

The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has updated its FAQs stating that modified app versions like WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp will be banned.

“Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices,” the company said in its FAQs update.

The accounts have only been banned temporarily, although WhatsApp has advised users to back their chats up before making the switch. Failure to follow these steps could result in lost chat history, it said.

“If you received an in-app message stating your account is “Temporarily banned” this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If this is the case, you must download the official app to continue using WhatsApp,” it said.

WhatsApp further said that to locate the name of the app, you can tap More Options > Settings > Help > App info. Follow the steps below based on the name of the app: WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, it said.