WhatsApp Big Update! You Can Add Music To Your WhatsApp Status Like Instagram? Check Details

New Delhi: Instagram users love adding music to their stories and now WhatsApp is set to bring the same status updates. A new update will soon allow users to add music to their WhatsApp statuses. This feature is inspired by Instagram and Meta platforms. The feature is expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks as reported by The Verge.

Millions of Songs to Choose From

WhatsApp is adding a new feature that lets users add music to their status updates which disappear after 24 hours. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, says users will have access to millions of songs to personalize their statuses with the perfect music clip. The feature will be integrated into the existing status update options, alongside text, photos and videos.

How It Works

Users when adding a status on WhatsApp will soon see a music note icon at the top of the screen. Tapping on it will let them add a song to their status—up to 15 seconds for photos and 60 seconds for videos—making updates more expressive and engaging. Similar to Instagram Stories.

Pick Your Favorite Part of a Song

WhatsApp’s new feature will let users choose a specific part of a song to share– whether it’s a catchy chorus, a meaningful lyric or a viral sound bite. This feature is similar to how older platforms like Myspace and AIM let users showcase on their profiles. By reviving this trend, WhatsApp is offering a fresh yet familiar way for users to express themselves through music.

Privacy & Security

Just like other WhatsApp content, status updates with music will remain end-to-end encrypted. This ensures that you can add songs to your status. WhatsApp won’t be able to see or access what you share, keeping your updates private and secure.