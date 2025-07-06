WhatsApp Blue Tick Verification Badge: How Android And iOS Users Can Apply; Check Eligibility, Cost

WhatsApp Blue Tick Verification Badge: Are you wondering how to get a blue tick on WhatsApp? Just like Instagram, Facebook, and X, WhatsApp also offers a verified blue tick—but it’s exclusive to business accounts. This badge appears as a blue mark next to the business name on WhatsApp.

It helps users identify authentic businesses, building trust and credibility. If you run a business and want that mark of authenticity, there’s a clear process to follow through the WhatsApp Business app and a Meta Verified subscription. In this article, we will tell you which accounts are eligible, where the tick appears, and how to apply for the WhatsApp blue tick verification badge.

Who Can Get WhatsApp Blue Tick Verification Badge?

Before diving into the process of getting a blue tick on WhatsApp, it’s crucial to first understand who qualifies for it. The blue tick is available only for business accounts. This verified badge adds credibility to a business profile, giving customers greater confidence when interacting with the business on WhatsApp.

It indicates that the account has been officially verified by Meta, based on its activity and the documents submitted for authentication. Meanwhile, Meta Verified is a paid monthly subscription that comes with several features such as a verified badge, account support, and account protection.

Where Is Blue Tick Verified Badge Displayed?

The Meta Verified badge, which appears as a sticker with a checkmark, helps users easily identify verified businesses on WhatsApp. Once a business is verified, this badge becomes visible in several places within the app, including the Calls tab, business profiles, context cards, chats, and during incoming calls from verified businesses. This consistent visibility reinforces the authenticity of the business across different touchpoints on WhatsApp.

How Android and iOS Users Can Apply for the WhatsApp Blue Tick?

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp Business app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Navigate to Settings. Tap the three dots at the top right and select Settings For Android users. Tap the Settings tab at the bottom right for iOS users.

Step 3: Go to Tools in the Settings menu.

Step 4: Tap on "Meta Verified" to access verification options.

Step 5: Select a subscription package of your choice and complete the payment to get verified.

WhatsApp Blue Tick Verification Badge Cost

According to the Media reports, the cost of the blue tick ranges from Rs 639 to Rs 18,900, depending on the selected package, as WhatsApp Business offers multiple subscription plans for verification under the Meta Verified program.