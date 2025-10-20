Advertisement
WhatsApp Brings AI Image Generation For Status Updates For iOS And Android: How To Create And Share AI-Made Visuals

WhatsApp New AI-Powered Tool: The new feature is currently accessible to select users, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Brings AI Image Generation For Status Updates For iOS And Android: How To Create And Share AI-Made VisualsImage Credit: @WABetaInfo/X

WhatsApp New AI-Powered Tool: Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing a new AI image generation feature for status updates, allowing select users to create and share custom AI-generated visuals, as per WABetaInfo report. The new feature is powered by Meta’s advanced generative technology. It transforms simple text prompts into creative, shareable images directly within the app. However, the latest WhatsApp versions for Android and iOS are confirmed to support this feature. The new feature is currently accessible to select users, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks. 

How To Create And Share AI-Made Visuals

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Updates tab to create a new status.

Step 2: Select the “AI Images” option from the status creation screen.

Step 3: Type a prompt describing what you want the image to show, such as “a dreamy sunset over the sea” or “cyberpunk city at dusk.”

Step 4: Meta AI will generate multiple image variations based on your prompt.

Step 5: Scroll through the options and choose your favorite one — or refresh/edit the prompt to see new results.

Step 6: Customize the selected image with captions, stickers, text, cropping, rotation, or drawings.

Step 7: Once satisfied, tap “Send” to share your AI-generated image as a WhatsApp status update — all within the app’s built-in editor.

