WhatsApp CEO warns users, be careful of....Here’s all you need to know

New Delhi: WhatsApp CEO Will Catchcart has issued a warning for users. The WhatsApp chief has warned users about using a fake and modified version of WhatsApp available via third-party links. WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app in the world, with more than two billion users. With its rising popularity, fraudsters are also trying to cash in with duplicate copies of the app. In recent days, many fake apps like WhatsApp are available on the internet. However, users need to make sure that they don't install such apps that could steal data from users. Such apps are also used in scamming users.

WhatsApp CEO Will Catchcart has warned users on Twitter, saying that recently our security researcher has identified many suspicious apps that claim to provide the same service as WhatsApp. A similar app has been identified which has been developed by a developer named HeyMods. The name of this WhatsApp copy is 'Hey WhatsApp' as well as it is also available on Google Play Store.

Catchcart said that they are talking to Google regarding this Although, now this app has been removed from the Google Play Store, users are still downloading it from third-party stores. These fake apps are claiming better and new features from WhatsApp. While in fact, it is just a new scam. Such apps steal people's personal information. And therefore, users should always stay careful while using third-party apps.