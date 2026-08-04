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WhatsApp chaos: Several accounts in India 'put under review', users' access disrupted

Users started noticing the problem on Monday evening. Many say they lost access with zero warning from WhatsApp beforehand.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
WhatsApp chaos: Several accounts in India 'put under review', users' access disrupted
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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