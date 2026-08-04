/WhatsApp chaos: Several accounts in India 'put under review', users' access disrupted

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-backed messaging platform, seems to have taken action against a bunch of accounts, with users reporting that their accounts are under review for up to 24 hours. Users say that they are unable to access key features of the application.
The notification displayed by the messaging platform states: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our Terms of Service. We will notify you of the result, typically within 24 hours."
The notification also includes an option to "Learn about account issues", which provides guidance on responsible use of WhatsApp, as well as information on stolen phones and compromised accounts.
Users started noticing the problem on Monday evening. Many say they lost access with zero warning from WhatsApp beforehand.
The complaints quickly spread on X. A user wrote, "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently."
Another user, Saloni, posted, "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary."
This isn't happening in isolation either. Back in July, there were reports that the government was looking at setting uniform rules for messaging apps in India, following the backlash over WhatsApp's proposed username feature.
According to reports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is exploring a common framework that would apply to all messaging platforms, rather than handling each one separately.
This comes right after the government pushed back on WhatsApp's plan to let users message each other without sharing phone numbers, through usernames instead.
- with inputs from IANS
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