WhatsApp Chat Gets New Features: Selfie Stickers, Double Tap Reactions And More- Details Here

WhatsApp New Feature In 2025: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, is rolling out the first update of 2025 with a fresh set of features designed to enhance chat experience for users and make messaging even more enjoyable.

After the success of video call effects last year, the Meta-owned platform announced that users will be able to choose from 30 backgrounds, effects, and filters when clicking photos or recording videos from the built-in camera functionality. Let's have a quick look on the several features for its users as it aims to boost user engagement and app usage time effectively, offering an enhanced interactive experience for its audience.

Selfie Stickers

For custom sticker enthusiasts, the app introduces selfie stickers. Now, users can capture a selfie and instantly transform it into a unique sticker by tapping the sticker creation button. The new feature is currently available for Android and will soon roll out for iOS users.

New @WhatsApp features, including camera effects, selfie stickers and quicker reactions, make the app more fun and easier to use.https://t.co/4nps9EILtJ pic.twitter.com/0zrNsdCxEb — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) January 14, 2025

Camera Effects

Users can elevate your visuals with 30 creative backgrounds, filters, and effects for photos and videos in chats. These new options add a personal touch, making your messaging experience more dynamic and engaging.

Quicker Reactions

Users can react to messages effortlessly with a double-tap. This streamlined approach replaces the previous method, offering a faster and more intuitive way to express yourself.

Share Sticker Pack

Users can easily share your favorite sticker packs with friends directly in your chats, enabling quicker recommendations and sticker discoveries.

Adding further, WhatsApp partners with Google to combat the widespread issue of fake news and misinformation, aiming to create a safer and more trustworthy digital communication environment for users worldwide through collaborative efforts and advanced technology.