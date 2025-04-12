Advertisement
WhatsApp Down in India: Several Users Report Issues Uploading Status, Sending Messages- Netizens React

WhatsApp Down In India: WhatsApp received at least 597 complaints by 5:22 PM. Among these, 85 per cent were related to problems sending messages, 12% reported issues with the app itself, and 3 per cent faced login difficulties.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
WhatsApp Down In India: Meta-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp has went down for users in India since Saturday evening, who were unable to send messages and upload status. Many users reported issues with core functionalities, including sending messages and uploading statuses.  

According to DownDetector, which monitors outages using data from multiple sources, including user-reported issues, WhatsApp received at least 597 complaints by 5:22 PM. Among these, 85 per cent were related to problems sending messages, 12% reported issues with the app itself, and 3 per cent faced login difficulties. 

Adding further, some users reported similar outage on Facebook and Instagram as well, both owned by Meta. However, there was no immediate statement from WhatsApp on the outage.

Here's How Netizens Reacted 

