WhatsApp Down In India: Users Unable To Send Messages Or Post Status Updates; Netizens React

WhatsApp Down In India: In April, WhatsApp suffered a similar outage, leaving users unable to send messages or post status updates for several hours. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Down In India: Users Unable To Send Messages Or Post Status Updates; Netizens React File Photo

WhatsApp Down In India: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp experienced a major outage in India on Monday. This leaves thousands of users across the country unable to send messages or update their status. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, 410 reports were logged by 2:20 p.m.

Out of these reports, 54% of users reported server connection issues, 24% faced problems with WhatsApp on desktop, and 22% encountered disruptions on the mobile app. Downdetector only flags an incident when the number of reports is significantly higher than the usual volume for that time of day.

This is not the first time the Meta-owned platform has faced an outage this year. In April, WhatsApp experienced a similar disruption, leaving users unable to send messages or update their status for several hours. According to Downdetector, 81% of users reported issues with sending messages on April 12, while 16% reported problems with the overall app experience.

Earlier in February, WhatsApp suffered a massive global outage, with users reporting connectivity issues on WhatsApp Web, the mobile app, and calls. During that incident, users were unable to send messages or make calls via both the app and WhatsApp Web, with Downdetector logging over 9,000 complaints on that day. 

Here's How Netizens Reacted 

