WHATSAPP DOWN

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down For Many Users Across Globe

Many WhatsApp users reported difficulties sending and receiving messages, as per the Down Detector platform.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down For Many Users Across Globe Representative image

A massive outage struck WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, sparking global concern as services failed late in the evening. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram went down at around 10:58 PM, leaving users worldwide unable to access services. Many WhatsApp users reported difficulties sending and receiving messages, as per the Down Detector platform.

Facebook Faces Login and Post Upload Problems: Users of Facebook reported issues with logging in and uploading posts, while existing posts failed to update, causing widespread frustration.

Instagram and Facebook Outage Woes: Instagram, along with Facebook, experienced major disruptions, with users unable to access posts or update content.

Most of the Instagram users faced issue with the app as it kept crashing.

