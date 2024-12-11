WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down For Many Users Across Globe
Many WhatsApp users reported difficulties sending and receiving messages, as per the Down Detector platform.
A massive outage struck WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, sparking global concern as services failed late in the evening. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram went down at around 10:58 PM, leaving users worldwide unable to access services. Many WhatsApp users reported difficulties sending and receiving messages, as per the Down Detector platform.
Facebook Faces Login and Post Upload Problems: Users of Facebook reported issues with logging in and uploading posts, while existing posts failed to update, causing widespread frustration.
Instagram and Facebook Outage Woes: Instagram, along with Facebook, experienced major disruptions, with users unable to access posts or update content.
Most of the Instagram users faced issue with the app as it kept crashing.
