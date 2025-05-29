WhatsApp Finally Launches For iPad After 15 Years, Now Supports Voice And Video Calls

New Delhi: Meta-owned, WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited app for iPad users. Meta announced the dedicated app with features like end-to-end encryption, voice and video calls for up to 32 people, screen sharing, and more—all designed to bring the full WhatsApp experience to iPad.

Meta has also added a few iPad-specific features to make the app more useful and better suited for the larger screen.

WhatsApp for iPad Launch Details

WhatsApp for iPad is now officially available on the Apple App Store. Users can simply head to the store and download it to get started.

How to Download WhatsApp on Your iPad

- Open the App Store on your iPad.

- Search for WhatsApp in the search bar.

- Tap the ‘Get’ button next to the app.

- Use Face ID, Touch ID, or your Apple ID password to confirm and start the download.

WhatsApp for iPad: Key Features

WhatsApp for iPad brings all the familiar features from the iPhone version—including calling, media sharing, status updates, and strong security with end-to-end encryption.

But it also adds iPad-specific tools to make the experience even better on a bigger screen.

These include:

Support for Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over – letting you multitask easily, like chatting while browsing or taking notes during a group call.

Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard compatibility – for a smoother and more versatile messaging experience.

WhatsApp says its iPad app uses multi-device technology to keep your chats, calls, and media in sync across your iPhone, Mac, and other devices. And no matter where you’re using it, your conversations stay protected with end-to-end encryption.