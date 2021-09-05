हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp for iOS working on redesigned chat bubbles

The redesigned chat bubbles are more rounded and feature a new green colour.

WhatsApp for iOS working on redesigned chat bubbles

After the first look at WhatsApp`s implementation on reactions in messages, the company is also working on redesigned chat bubbles for iOS devices.

According to WABetainfo, this feature is under development and will be released in a future update, reports 9To5Mac.

The redesigned chat bubbles are more rounded and feature a new green colour. There`s a bit more contrast between dark and light modes.

It is also possible to notice that the new chat bubbles are larger and look a bit more modern. This is part of other tweaks WhatsApp`s been bringing to the app, as larger image and links preview, the report said.

The report mentioned that the reaction feature is also under development and it is still unknown when it is going to be released for all users.

Last month, a report said that WhatsApp is working on an update that will have messages disappear after 90 days.

Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once, the report said earlier.

Similarly, its latest Beta build brings a 90 days disappearing message feature that would also have messages removed after around three months, it added.

