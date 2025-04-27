Whatsapp Fraud Alert: Govt Issues Warning Over Misleading Message On Donation To Army
Whatsapp Fraud Alert: The government has implemented several welfare schemes to support soldiers who are killed or disabled during active combat operations.
Trending Photos
Whatsapp Fraud Alert: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday issued an alert against a misleading message circulating on WhatsApp, which falsely seeks donations to a specific bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army and for soldiers injured or killed in action.
The message falsely claims that the appeal is based on a Cabinet decision and names actor Akshay Kumar as the prime supporter of the initiative. "The account details mentioned in the message are incorrect, resulting in online donations being dishonoured. Citizens are advised to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to such fraudulent messages," the ministry stated.
The government has implemented several welfare schemes to support soldiers who are killed or disabled during active combat operations. In 2020, it established the 'Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)', aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who lose their lives or suffer grievous injuries during military operations.
The Indian Army, on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, maintains the accounts for the fund. Contributions can be made directly to the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund account.
Details Of Bank Accounts Are Given Below:
First Account
Fund Name: Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund
Bank Name: Canara Bank, South Block, Defence Headquarters, New Delhi – 110011
IFSC Code: CNRB0019055
Account No.: 90552010165915
Type of Account: Savings
Second Account
Fund Name: Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund
Bank Name: State Bank of India, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110011
IFSC Code: SBIN0000691
Account No.: 40650628094
Type of Account: Savings
The Defence Ministry’s statement said donations can also be made through a Demand Draft drawn in favour of AFBCWF, payable at New Delhi, which may be sent by post to the following address:
Accounts Section:
Adjutant General’s Branch
Ceremonial & Welfare Directorate
Room No. 281-B, South Block
IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi – 110011 (Inputs From IANS)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv