Whatsapp Fraud Alert: Govt Issues Warning Over Misleading Message On Donation To Army

Whatsapp Fraud Alert: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday issued an alert against a misleading message circulating on WhatsApp, which falsely seeks donations to a specific bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army and for soldiers injured or killed in action.

The message falsely claims that the appeal is based on a Cabinet decision and names actor Akshay Kumar as the prime supporter of the initiative. "The account details mentioned in the message are incorrect, resulting in online donations being dishonoured. Citizens are advised to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to such fraudulent messages," the ministry stated.

The government has implemented several welfare schemes to support soldiers who are killed or disabled during active combat operations. In 2020, it established the 'Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)', aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who lose their lives or suffer grievous injuries during military operations.

The Indian Army, on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, maintains the accounts for the fund. Contributions can be made directly to the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund account.

Details Of Bank Accounts Are Given Below:

First Account

Fund Name: Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund

Bank Name: Canara Bank, South Block, Defence Headquarters, New Delhi – 110011

IFSC Code: CNRB0019055

Account No.: 90552010165915

Type of Account: Savings

Second Account

Fund Name: Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund

Bank Name: State Bank of India, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110011

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

Account No.: 40650628094

Type of Account: Savings

The Defence Ministry’s statement said donations can also be made through a Demand Draft drawn in favour of AFBCWF, payable at New Delhi, which may be sent by post to the following address:

Accounts Section:

Adjutant General’s Branch

Ceremonial & Welfare Directorate

Room No. 281-B, South Block

IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi – 110011 (Inputs From IANS)