WhatsApp Gets Smarter: Meta AI Can Now Summarise Your Chats Privately

New Delhi: WhatsApp is introducing a new AI-powered feature to make catching up on messages easier. Users will now get quick summaries of unread messages instead of scrolling through long chats. This update aims to save time and help users stay on top of their conversations effortlessly.

What Can It Do?

WhatsApp’s new feature can now summarise both personal and group chats, making it easier to catch up on missed messages. Currently, it’s only available in the U.S. and supports English but the update is expected to roll out to more countries and languages later this year.

How It Works

Got too many unread messages? Just ask Meta AI to summarise them for you. It will pull out the key points in a simple bullet format, so you can quickly catch up without reading every single message. It’s especially useful for those hectic group chats.

What About Privacy?

Meta says the feature is built with privacy in mind. The summaries are generated using a method called “Private Processing,” which ensures that your chats and summaries stay on your device. Neither Meta nor WhatsApp can see your messages, and no one else in the chat will know you’ve used the summary feature.

Not On by Default

WhatsApp won’t enable this feature automatically. If you want to use AI-powered message summaries, you’ll need to turn it on yourself.

Where to Find It

You can activate the feature under the Advanced Chat Privacy settings. From there, you can also choose which chats are allowed to use this AI feature, giving you full control over your privacy.

When you ask Meta AI for a summary, it stays completely private. Whether it's a group chat or a one-on-one conversation, no one else will know you've used the feature—there are no alerts or notifications. Only you can see the summary.