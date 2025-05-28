WhatsApp Images Can Now Steal Your Money – Here’s How To Stay Safe

If you think that a forwarded image on WhatsApp is harmless, think again. A chilling new scam is making the rounds in India, and all it takes is one image to wipe out your bank account.

A 28-year-old man from Jabalpur recently lost Rs 2 lakh just by downloading a picture from a WhatsApp forward. There were no links or calls. It was just an image.

So what is going on?

Cybercriminals are playing new trick. They are using steganography, which hides malicious code inside images that look totally normal. Once downloaded, this hidden malware silently installs itself, grabs your passwords, intercepts your OTPs and can even drain your bank account.

Unfortunately, these files do not even raise alarms with most antivirus software. That is what makes this new scam so dangerous.

Catching this type of malware is not easy because the malicious code is hidden inside image files. It often slips past regular antivirus programs that only look for known threats or obvious suspicious behaviour.

Detecting these hidden attacks requires deep forensic analysis and advanced threat detection tools, things most everyday users and their devices simply do not have access to.

In the Jabalpur case, the malware quietly infiltrated his phone, scooped up sensitive data and ultimately let hackers steal Rs 2 lakh directly from his bank account – all without raising a single red flag.

But do not panic. Here is how you can stay protected.

1. Turn off auto-downloads: Go to WhatsApp > Settings > Storage and Data > Media Auto-Download > Disable everything.

2. Don’t download media from strangers: If you do not know the sender, do not trust the file.

3. Update group settings: Limit group invites to only your contacts to reduce spam forwards.

4. Never share sensitive information on WhatsApp: Even if it is someone you know, verify first.

Share this to protect your family and friends because the next image they open could be a trap.