WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Premium? Meta’s new paid plan to offer these cool features – Subscription cost and benefits

Meta subscription plan: Meta officially launched paid subscription plans for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram on May 27, 2026, marking the company's boldest move yet to earn money beyond advertising. Meta's Head of Product, Naomi Gleit, announced the rollout in a video posted on Instagram, introducing Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus globally. The apps remain free to use, but users who want extra features will now need to open their wallets every month.

What each plan costs and what users get

WhatsApp Plus is priced at $2.99 (around Rs 285) per month, while Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus each cost $3.99 (around Rs 381) per month. These are sold as separate plans, not as a bundle.

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According to reports, WhatsApp Plus lets users set custom app themes and ringtones, install premium sticker packs, pin more chats, and personalise additional options.

Instagram Plus subscribers may get Story rewatch insights – showing how many times a Story was rewatched – unlimited audience lists, extended Story visibility beyond 24 hours, and the option to preview Stories without appearing in the viewer list.

Facebook Plus subscribers can post Stories that last 48 hours instead of the standard 24, browse other people's Stories anonymously, send animated super-reactions, and customise their Facebook and Messenger app icons.

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Ads are not going anywhere

Before subscribing, there is one important thing to know. These Plus plans do not remove ads. That is different from Meta’s ad-free Facebook and Instagram option launched in Europe in 2023 under privacy rules.

The new plans mainly offer extra features, profile customisation, and creator tools – not an ad-free experience. In simple terms, you are paying for extra features, not fewer ads or more privacy.

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Subscriptions are just getting started

This is the first step in Meta's plan toward a unified subscription brand called Meta One. Meta is also testing a separate AI subscription lineup, with two consumer tiers – Meta One Plus at $7.99 per month (around Rs 761) and Meta One Premium at $19.99 (around Rs1,903) per month – entering testing in a few foreign countries.

For now, the three Plus plans are optional – your free Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook are not going anywhere. However, if Meta starts putting more special features behind paid plans, things could change quickly.