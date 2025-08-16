WhatsApp Introduces New Scheduled Group And One-On-One Calls With End-to-End Encryption; Here’s How You Can Do It

WhatsApp Schedule Group Call Feature: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users to schedule calls in advance for both personal and professional conversations. The feature aims to enhance the calling experience. This update is rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming days.

The new update, accessible via the + button in the Calls tab, lets users schedule calls by setting a date and time, sending invitations to individuals or groups, and sharing a dedicated call link. Adding further, the Calls tab now shows all upcoming calls with attendee lists, and users can add links directly to their personal calendars. To ensure no one misses a meeting, all participants receive a notification shortly before the call starts.

With this feature, the users will also be able to invite individuals or entire groups. All the participants will get a reminder notification about the call before the call officially begins. Moreover, WhatsApp has improved the Calls tab for easier management, now showing upcoming calls, attendee lists, and allowing users to share invitation links. (Also Read: Instagram Friend Map Feature Launched in India; Raises Safety Concerns: How To Use It)

It is important to note that the WhatsApp calls, just like messages, are secured with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only participants can access the content of the conversation. This ensures that conversations remain secure and private, similar to how messages are handled on the platform.

How To Schedule A Call On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab.

Step 2: Tap the call icon for a contact or group.

Step 3: Select Schedule Call instead of starting immediately.

Step 4: Choose the call type (audio/video), date, and time.

Step 5: Tap the green button to confirm the scheduled call.