WhatsApp Is Replacing Native Windows App With Web-Based Version- Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is reportedly introducing a significant update for Windows users. Meta is replacing the native WhatsApp app on Windows with a web-based version. It is now available on the Microsoft Store. This marks a shift from the standalone desktop app launched in 2021, which had previously eliminated the need to rely on WhatsApp's browser version.

However, the platform has dedicated apps for various platforms, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, wearOS and Windows. Following the new beta update, users will be automatically logged out of their existing WhatsApp accounts and will need to re-link them. Once set up, the WhatsApp interface on Windows will no longer resemble the traditional desktop app, but will closely mirror the WhatsApp Web experience.

Meanwhile, the new beta app is based on Microsoft Edge WebView2 technology, which means the app will now function more like a web browser. Although it includes all features such as Channels, Status, and Communities, reports suggest that it may use more system resources compared to the old desktop app.

After downgrading its Messenger app on Windows, Meta has now taken a similar approach with WhatsApp. Both platforms are being transitioned to a web-style experience on desktop. These development clearly hints that the Meta is shifting its focus toward web-based interfaces.

Web-Based Shift Signals Meta’s New Desktop Strategy

To ensure smooth performance of the new WhatsApp beta, users must have the latest version of Microsoft Edge installed. The updated interface drops traditional Windows design elements in favor of a layout that mirrors the WhatsApp Web experience. While the beta is currently limited to testers, a wider rollout is anticipated soon.

It remains uncertain whether similar changes will extend to MacBooks. However, tech experts suggest Meta may soon bring this web-based interface to macOS as well. In the meantime, WhatsApp has rolled out a new iPad app featuring a split-screen interface, enhancing usability on larger tablet screens.

WhatsApp Beta New Version For Windows: Uses More RAM

Meta asserted that this change helps them update WhatsApp faster by using the same code for all platforms. However, a report from Windows Latest found that the new version uses about 30% more RAM than the older desktop app. This means regular users might notice it uses more system resources.