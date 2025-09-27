WhatsApp Is Testing Feature To Let Users Control Who Can Reshare Status Updates – Details

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp has become a crucial part of our daily lives. The instant messaging platform is working on a new feature that will give users more control over their status updates. Spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, this feature will allow users to choose who can reshare their status updates. The option will be available once the feature is enabled in the app's settings.

WhatsApp New Feature: Android Beta Version

WhatsApp’s new feature was spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.27.5. The update adds a simple “Allow Sharing” option next to the status viewing settings. Turning on this toggle lets people who see your status reshare it. You can also choose to block certain contacts or allow only a few to share your status. However, this feature is turned off by default and only works when manually turned on.

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows users to choose who can reshare their status updates, and it's available to some beta testers!

WhatsApp Tests Status Reshare Labels For Beta Users

Users now have more control over who can see their status updates. They can hide updates from certain contacts or share them with just a few people. Only the people they choose will be able to reshare the status on their own feed.

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature

The Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has introduced a new message translation feature to help its three billion users talk across language barriers. The feature is rolling out on both iOS and Android in all 180 countries. Users just need to keep their WhatsApp updated to access it. (Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates 27th Birthday: How Spelling Mistake Shaped The Search Giant – All You Need to Know)

With this new feature, users can translate messages directly inside the app, making conversations smoother and more meaningful even if people speak different languages. The translate tool is designed to address the needs of WhatsApp's linguistically diverse audience. The WhatsApp Message Translation feature works across one-on-one chats, group conversations, and even on WhatsApp Channels.