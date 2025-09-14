WhatsApp Thread: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform used by billions worldwide, is often used for work and staying in touch with friends and family. So, the instant messaging platform is rolling out new updates to improve the user experience. According to the WABetaInfo reports, the WhatsApp is testing a feature that will help organise message replies into threaded conversations. Before a stable version of an update is released, the company tests the features by providing them to beta testers.

The new threaded conversations feature aims to help users quickly locate relevant replies and stay more engaged in conversations, particularly in group chats. It is currently available on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

It is important to note that messages sent before a thread starts won’t show up in it at first. But WhatsApp will automatically include those earlier replies, keeping the chat neat and organized. This way, both the sender and others can easily follow the flow of the conversation. (Also Read: ByteDance Introduces Seedream 4.0, Rival To Nano Banana; Check Features, Availability, And How To Create Vintage Saree AI Photos)

WhatsApp New Threaded Conversations: How To Use It

Step 1: Tap the reply indicator inside the message bubble — it shows how many replies that message has.

Step 2: The thread view opens, listing all replies tied to that message.

Step 3: Scroll the thread to read every response in order.

Step 4: Reply from inside the thread or tap a specific reply to jump to its place in the main chat.

Since the feature is still in testing and is available only to beta users. It may take a few weeks or even months before WhatsApp releases it widely for all users.