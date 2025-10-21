WhatsApp Is Working On Feature To Limit Messages You Can Send To People Who Don’t Reply- Details

WhatsApp Message Limit Feature: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is working to tackle spam in chats. The messaging app is testing a new feature that may soon restrict how many messages users and businesses can send to people who don’t reply. According to the WABetaInfo report, this feature is designed to reduce spam and unwanted messages while promoting more genuine and balanced conversations.

WhatsApp Message Limit Feature: How It Works

Once the feature is launched, it will apply to both regular users and businesses that try to message people who don’t reply. Meanwhile, WhatsApp will also send a notification when someone is close to or has reached their monthly message limit, so they can keep track easily.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

There will also be a new option in the app’s settings to check how many new chats a user has started. This limit won’t affect ongoing conversations and users can still reply to existing chats without any restriction. In case, if users cross the limit, they could be temporarily blocked from sending more messages to unknown people. Notably, any message that receives a response will not count toward the limit.

WhatsApp Features To Reduce Spam

Over the years, WhatsApp has added many features to reduce spam and unwanted messages. Users can now easily block contacts, unsubscribe from marketing updates, and leave groups they no longer want to be part of. The messaging app also restricts new accounts from sending bulk messages to prevent misuse and spam.