Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019571https://zeenews.india.com/technology/whatsapp-is-working-on-scheduled-messages-in-latest-ios-beta-and-new-spoiler-feature-here-s-what-it-means-for-users-3019571.html
NewsTechnologyWhatsApp is working on scheduled messages in latest iOS Beta and new spoiler feature; Here’s what it means for users
TECHNOLOGY

WhatsApp is working on scheduled messages in latest iOS Beta and new spoiler feature; Here’s what it means for users

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages Feature: Meta-owned platform aims to make conversations more convenient and flexible, allowing people to plan their messages in advance without worrying about sending them manually at the right time. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp is working on scheduled messages in latest iOS Beta and new spoiler feature; Here’s what it means for users Image Credit: @WABetaInfo/X

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages Feature: Good News For WhatsApp Users! Meta-may soon make it easier to send messages right on time, even when you are not around to press the send button. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to schedule messages in advance. The upcoming feature is expected to work in both individual and group chats, could be called Scheduled Messages. The idea is simple. You type your message, select the date and time, and WhatsApp will automatically deliver it for you at the scheduled moment.

The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo, which found references to the feature in beta version 26.7.10.72 of WhatsApp for iOS. However, the feature is still under development and not yet available to users. With this addition, WhatsApp aims to make conversations more convenient and flexible, allowing people to plan their messages in advance without worrying about sending them manually at the right time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unlike Business Broadcasts, which require a paid subscription, the upcoming scheduled messages feature is expected to be available to all users free of charge, making it accessible to everyone once it rolls out. The Scheduled messages will appear in a dedicated “Scheduled Messages” section within the chat info screen. From there, users will be able to view or delete the messages before they are automatically delivered. 

WhatsApp to add 'spoiler' tags for messages  

WhatsApp, a meta-owned platform, is also working on a new Spoiler formatting feature that could change the way people share sensitive information in chats. This upcoming tool will allow users to hide specific text within a message, so recipients cannot see it immediately. 

Instead, the hidden content may need to be tapped to reveal it. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest TestFlight build of WhatsApp. Although it is not yet available to beta testers, early details suggest how it may work once officially released. Currently, the WhatsApp spoiler feature appears to be limited to text messages. There is no confirmation on whether it will extend to other formats such as images, videos or voice notes.

WhatsApp's Group Message History feature 

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called Group Message History, designed to make it easier for new members to catch up on conversations. With this update, group admins and members will be able to share recent chat messages with people who join the group. Instead of scrolling endlessly through old chats, new members can receive between 25 and 100 recent messages, giving them enough context to understand what has been discussed.

The feature will be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that shared messages remain private and secure. This means users will no longer need to rely on screenshots or copy and paste long message threads just to bring someone up to speed. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rahul Dravid
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 WC 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT Delhi terror plot: Why Asim Munir’s double game is a dangerous threat
Drone base
India's first drone airbase: Meerut facility set to boost aerial surveillance
India vs Australia
3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka star as India beat Australia by 17 runs
NASA Artemis II Mission
Artemis II: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
Pakistan vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Rain washes out PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in Colombo
srinagar temperature
Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
india weather update
India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north
donald trump tariff
Trump defies Supreme Court: Global tariff rate hiked from 10% to 15%
MMS viral video
Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Why Zyan Cabrera 'leak' is a data-theft scam