WhatsApp is working on scheduled messages in latest iOS Beta and new spoiler feature; Here’s what it means for users

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages Feature: Good News For WhatsApp Users! Meta-may soon make it easier to send messages right on time, even when you are not around to press the send button. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to schedule messages in advance. The upcoming feature is expected to work in both individual and group chats, could be called Scheduled Messages. The idea is simple. You type your message, select the date and time, and WhatsApp will automatically deliver it for you at the scheduled moment.

The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo, which found references to the feature in beta version 26.7.10.72 of WhatsApp for iOS. However, the feature is still under development and not yet available to users. With this addition, WhatsApp aims to make conversations more convenient and flexible, allowing people to plan their messages in advance without worrying about sending them manually at the right time.

WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.7.10.72: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to schedule messages in their chats, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/JbzNXUEAlt pic.twitter.com/NFDUmCpd4y — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 21, 2026

Unlike Business Broadcasts, which require a paid subscription, the upcoming scheduled messages feature is expected to be available to all users free of charge, making it accessible to everyone once it rolls out. The Scheduled messages will appear in a dedicated “Scheduled Messages” section within the chat info screen. From there, users will be able to view or delete the messages before they are automatically delivered.

WhatsApp to add 'spoiler' tags for messages

WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.6.10.71: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to format messages as spoilers, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/bMxhi4lwNI pic.twitter.com/9phay4NH6z — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 19, 2026

WhatsApp, a meta-owned platform, is also working on a new Spoiler formatting feature that could change the way people share sensitive information in chats. This upcoming tool will allow users to hide specific text within a message, so recipients cannot see it immediately.

Instead, the hidden content may need to be tapped to reveal it. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest TestFlight build of WhatsApp. Although it is not yet available to beta testers, early details suggest how it may work once officially released. Currently, the WhatsApp spoiler feature appears to be limited to text messages. There is no confirmation on whether it will extend to other formats such as images, videos or voice notes.

WhatsApp's Group Message History feature

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called Group Message History, designed to make it easier for new members to catch up on conversations. With this update, group admins and members will be able to share recent chat messages with people who join the group. Instead of scrolling endlessly through old chats, new members can receive between 25 and 100 recent messages, giving them enough context to understand what has been discussed.

The feature will be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that shared messages remain private and secure. This means users will no longer need to rely on screenshots or copy and paste long message threads just to bring someone up to speed.