/WhatsApp just got smarter: Meta launches AI business agent in India – Here’s how it works

Meta AI business agent: Meta rolled out its Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp for Indian businesses on July 7, 2026, at the company's third annual Business Summit in Mumbai. The AI tool answers customer questions, recommends products, books appointments, and even closes sales automatically around the clock. Meta built it to help small and large businesses respond to customers instantly, cutting wait times and freeing up human staff for complex queries.
The Meta Business Agent handles customer chats from the very first message. It answers business-specific questions, pulls product suggestions from a company's catalogue, books appointments, and qualifies sales leads. Business owners decide when a real staff member needs to step in, so complicated complaints don't get stuck with a bot.
The agent also acts like a personal assistant for the business owner. It sends morning summaries of chats missed overnight and highlights insights from customer conversations, so owners can track what customers want without scrolling through hundreds of messages.
Meta India's Managing Director, Arun Srinivas, said messaging has become the preferred way people and businesses connect in India, and the new agent is meant to help businesses use AI to strengthen those relationships and grow faster.
Alongside the consumer-facing agent, Meta also launched the Meta Business Agent Platform for large enterprises. This version lets bigger companies build and customise their own AI agents and plug them into existing systems. It works alongside the regular WhatsApp Business Platform and adds enterprise-level controls and performance tracking.
A few food delivery platforms are already using the tool to manage delivery partner onboarding through WhatsApp chats.
WhatsApp is adding a business discovery feature alongside the agent rollout. Users will soon be able to search for businesses by name directly inside WhatsApp Search and share business contact details with friends and family, making it simpler to find and connect with companies already using the tool.
Businesses interested in using Meta Business Agent can join a waitlist through Meta's business platform. There's no confirmed date yet for when access opens to everyone, but the rollout signals Meta's bigger push to turn WhatsApp into a full shopping and customer service hub rather than just a messaging app.
For everyday WhatsApp users, this mostly means faster replies from businesses and, over time, an easier way to search for and message shops or services directly inside the app.
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