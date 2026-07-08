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WhatsApp just got smarter: Meta launches AI business agent in India – Here’s how it works

Meta AI business agent: Alongside the consumer-facing agent, Meta also launched the Meta Business Agent Platform for large enterprises. This version lets bigger companies build and customise their own AI agents and plug them into existing systems.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
WhatsApp just got smarter: Meta launches AI business agent in India – Here’s how it works
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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