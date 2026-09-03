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WhatsApp launches bill payments in India via Bharat Connect network

Powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, the service will provide access to about 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card and loan repayments.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
WhatsApp launches bill payments in India via Bharat Connect network
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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