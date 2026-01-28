WhatsApp launches new strict account settings amid Meta privacy lawsuit; check features and how it works

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings Feature: Just hours after WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart pushed back against Elon Musk for sharing what he described as “totally false” claims about WhatsApp’s security, the Meta-owned messaging platform rolled out a new safety feature for users.

WhatsApp has rolled out a Strict Account Settings, a lockdown-style security option designed to protect accounts from some of the most sophisticated cyber threats. The move comes as privacy and platform safety return to the centre of global debate.

The feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks and is expected to be especially useful for journalists, activists and public figures, who are often at higher risk of targeted cyberattacks.

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings Feature: How it works

The feature adds several safety restrictions to reduce the risk of cyber threats. Media files and attachments from unknown senders are automatically blocked, and calls from unknown numbers are silenced. Link previews are also turned off, and WhatsApp enables its system to block a high volume of unknown messages.

Once the setting is turned on, two-step verification is enabled by default. Security notifications are also switched on to alert users if the security code of a chat changes. In addition, WhatsApp limits access to personal details such as last seen, online status, profile photo and About information to contacts only. Links on the profile are also restricted. With this added protection layer, only contacts or selected people from the contact list can add a user to WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings Feature: How to turn on

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap on Privacy from the menu.

Step 3: Scroll down and select Advanced.

Step 4: Turn on Strict Account Settings to enable the feature.

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp says the Strict Account Settings feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. Meta added that users can enable or change this setting only from their primary device, and not through companion platforms such as WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for Windows.