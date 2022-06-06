हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp likely to add another verification code to prevent fraud

When the feature will be released to beta testers, any successful attempt to log into the user's WhatsApp account from another device requires an additional verification code to confirm.

WhatsApp likely to add another verification code to prevent fraud

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that adds an extra layer of security before logging into a WhatsApp account, for a future update of beta for Android and iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to the public.

When the feature will be released to beta testers, any successful attempt to log into the user's WhatsApp account from another device requires an additional verification code to confirm.

The report mentioned that the company is now working on this feature to protect those users that may naively share their 6-digit code.

Recently, a report said that WhatsApp is now working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta testers.

The Meta-owned platform is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app and this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

