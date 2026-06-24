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  • /WhatsApp may now flag unknown numbers before chat begins: Report – Here’s what it means for your safety

WhatsApp may now flag unknown numbers before chat begins: Report – Here’s what it means for your safety

According to the report, the screen shows where the number is registered, whether it is saved as a contact, and whether any groups are shared, giving users a chance to pause before they proceed.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
WhatsApp may now flag unknown numbers before chat begins: Report – Here’s what it means for your safety
Image Credit: wabetainfo

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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