/WhatsApp may now flag unknown numbers before chat begins: Report – Here’s what it means for your safety

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a new security feature on Android and iOS that shows a trust warning before users open a chat with an unfamiliar phone number. Reported by WABetaInfo, the feature reportedly kicks in the moment someone tries to start a new chat with a number they have never messaged before. According to the report, the screen shows where the number is registered, whether it is saved as a contact, and whether any groups are shared, giving users a chance to pause before they proceed.
What the WhatsApp warning actually shows you
When you try to message an unknown number, WhatsApp reportedly intercepts the action before the chat even opens. According to WABetaInfo, a screen appears with three pieces of information: the country where the number is registered, whether it is in your contact list, and whether you share any WhatsApp groups with that person. You then get two options: Continue or Cancel. The other person receives no notification about your choice.
This feature is reportedly distinct from WhatsApp's existing device-linking scam protection, which triggers only after a scam is already in motion. This new warning reportedly works earlier, before anything happens.
Why this feature could be helpful for Indian users
India is among the countries most targeted by WhatsApp scams. Common tricks include messages from strangers claiming they have a “new number,” fake job offers, bank fraud messages, and other scams. Most of these scams begin in the same way: an unknown person tries to start a chat with you. Scammers want people to reply quickly without checking the number or thinking about the message.
If a WhatsApp number registered in another country, such as Indonesia, Kenya, or Cambodia, appears on your screen, it can act as an early warning sign. Seeing the foreign country code before replying may help users pause, verify the sender, and avoid getting trapped in a scam.
Meta said in August 2025 that it was exploring new protections against messaging scams. This feature is reportedly the result of that commitment.
What you should do when you see this warning
Read the country of registration carefully – a number from a different country that you do not recognise is a red flag.
Check for mutual groups – if there are none and the number is unsaved, treat it as suspicious.
Call the person on their old number before continuing if you think you might know them.
Ask a mutual contact to verify the person if someone claims to be a friend with a new number.
Cancel the chat if anything feels off – it costs nothing to stop, but continuing could put you at risk.
This feature may not stop every WhatsApp scam. If a scammer’s number is already saved in your contacts, the warning may not appear.
However, it can help protect users from first-time messages from unknown numbers, which are often used in scams. WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the feature on the latest Android and iOS app versions. Users should update WhatsApp to get the feature when it becomes available.
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