/WhatsApp may now flag unknown numbers before chat begins: Report – Here’s what it means for your safety

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a new security feature on Android and iOS that shows a trust warning before users open a chat with an unfamiliar phone number. Reported by WABetaInfo, the feature reportedly kicks in the moment someone tries to start a new chat with a number they have never messaged before. According to the report, the screen shows where the number is registered, whether it is saved as a contact, and whether any groups are shared, giving users a chance to pause before they proceed.