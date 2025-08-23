WhatsApp May Soon Get Voicemail-Like Feature For Unanswered Calls On Android- Details Here

WhatsApp Voicemail-Like Feature: WhatsApp calls have become extremely popular, especially in low-network areas. Now, WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out new features for both Android and iOS users that promise to make communication even smoother. After recently releasing the call scheduling feature, an instant messaging platform seems to be working on improving the calling experience on the platform.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new update allows some users to record a voice message directly if the receiver misses a call. However, the update is part of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.23.21, and is currently available to select beta testers.