WhatsApp May Soon Let You Log Out Without Deleting Your Account

New Delhi: WhatsApp might finally be adding a much-requested feature which is letting users log out of their accounts on their main device without having to delete the account. According to a report by Android Authority, this option was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta update (version 2.25.17.37), hinting that the feature could be coming soon.

Right now, WhatsApp only lets you log out from linked devices like desktops or tablets. On smartphones, your only options are uninstalling the app or deleting your account. Both of these are pretty extreme especially since deleting your account erases all your data and removes you from groups. But the new beta version introduces a much more flexible and user-friendly option.

WhatsApp’s upcoming logout feature will give users three simple options to choose from.

- “Erase all Data & Preferences” lets you log out and completely wipe your chats, media, and settings from the device.

- “Keep all Data & Preferences” allows you to log out but keep everything intact, making it easy to pick up where you left off later.

- “Cancel” just exits the process without making any changes.

The new logout feature is currently labeled with an “Internal” tag, meaning it's still in limited testing. According to Android Authority, it could become available to more beta users soon but it might take some time before it reaches everyone through the stable version. So for now, most users will need to wait a little longer. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, hasn’t shared an official release date yet but the feature is expected to roll out to beta testers first.