WhatsApp Message privacy questioned: New lawsuit highlights whistleblower claims, Meta responds

WhatsApp Message Privacy: For years, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has claimed that conversations on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be seen by anyone, including the platform itself. That long-standing promise is now under scrutiny. An international group of plaintiffs has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc., accusing the company of misleading billions of WhatsApp users about message privacy and falsely claiming that chats are end-to-end encrypted. Meta, however, has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit baseless.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday in a US District Court in San Francisco, claims that Meta’s privacy promises are misleading, according to a Bloomberg report. The plaintiffs allege that Meta and WhatsApp can store, analyze, and access a large portion of users’ messages that are presented as private.

WhatsApp’s long-standing promise of end-to-end encryption

As we all know that the end-to-end encryption has always been the backbone of WhatsApp’s promise to its users. Meta has repeatedly assured WhatsApp users that this technology keeps messages visible only to the sender and the receiver, shutting out everyone else, including WhatsApp and its parent company.

That message is reinforced inside the app itself. At the top of every chat, WhatsApp tells users that only the people in the conversation can read, listen to, or share the messages. The feature is turned on by default, a reminder that appears each time a new chat begins, according to a Bloomberg report.

Global users sue Meta over WhatsApp message privacy claims

The plaintiffs claim that Meta can access many WhatsApp messages that users believe are private. They also accuse the company and its senior executives of misleading billions of users around the world. According to the lawsuit, Meta stores users’ messages and allows its employees to view them.

The plaintiffs come from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa, and say their claims are backed by information from whistleblowers. Their lawyers have asked the court to allow the case to proceed as a class-action lawsuit. Meanwhile, Meta has rejected the allegations. In a response to Bloomberg, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told the publication described the lawsuit as “frivolous” and said Meta plans to seek sanctions against the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Past lawsuit fuels fresh questions over WhatsApp privacy concerns

Meta has faced similar legal trouble in the past. In September last year, the company was sued by its former head of security, Attaullah Baig. He alleged that WhatsApp had “systemic cybersecurity failures” that could put user privacy at risk.

Baig also claimed that he discovered around 1,500 WhatsApp engineers had unrestricted access to user data, including sensitive personal information. According to him, employees could move or even steal this data without being detected or leaving an audit trail.

WhatsApp and Instagram Ads spark controversy

Meta also faced criticism last year after announcing plans to show highly personalized ads based on users’ conversations with the Meta AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, and its other apps. At the same time, the company has started displaying ads in WhatsApp’s Status section, bringing advertising directly into the messaging platform.