WhatsApp Monetization Alert: Meta To Show Ads In Status Page, Promote Business Channels For Select Users

WhatsApp Monetization Advertising Features In India: Meta is taking a crucial step toward monetizing WhatsApp by testing new advertising features. In the latest Android beta update (version 2.25.21.11), The features include Status Ads and Promoted Channels on WhatsApp. It is now available to select beta users, as reported by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Status Ads Function

Status Ads function much like Instagram Stories ads, allowing business accounts to share sponsored content directly in users’ Status feeds. These ads appear between updates from friends and family and are clearly marked as “sponsored” to differentiate them from personal content. To enhance user control, WhatsApp is also offering the option to block ads from specific advertisers — once blocked, those ads won’t appear again.

WhatsApp Promoted Channels

The second feature, Promoted Channels, aims to increase the discoverability of public channels by boosting their visibility within WhatsApp’s channel directory. Just like Status Ads, these promoted channels will be marked as "sponsored".

When a business or creator pays to promote their channel, it will appear higher in search results, making it easier for users to find and follow them. These changes could be very useful for brands, creators, and organisations who want to grow their audience quickly.

WhatsApp Entry In World Of Advertising

It also signals WhatsApp’s serious entry into the world of advertising and creator monetisation -- something already common on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Meta has assured that these ads won’t affect users’ privacy. The company says all promotional content will only be shown in public areas like Status and Channels, not in private chats. So, your personal messages will remain ad-free.

WhatsApp Detailed Ad Activity Reports

Earlier, in a previous beta update (2.25.19.15), WhatsApp also started testing a feature that lets users download detailed ad activity reports. These reports show which ads were displayed, who the advertisers were, and when the ads were seen. This adds more transparency compared to traditional ad platforms. (With IANS Inputs)