Whatsappw

WhatsApp new Animated Sticker Pack, Storage Usage bug fixes– Here’s all about the latest Android beta updates

The new Beta version `2.20.200.6` has several updates.

New Delhi: WhatsApp is bringing several updates in its Android beta that ranges from Animated Sticker Pack, Storage Usage bug fixes to Wallpaper Dimming.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, "WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.200.6."

WABetainfo said that this update brings bug fixes for the Storage Usage section. The new WhatsApp Beta for Android update takes care of the vulnerability in the `Storage Usage` section that crashed when the users tried to open the section.

"In the previous update WhatsApp crashed when the user tried to open this section. Note that the bug that reset your Recent Used Emojis might not be fixed yet," it added.

The new Beta version `2.20.200.6` also has features related to new chat wallpapers that are under development. WhatsApp is currently working to implement these features and they will be available in a future update.

"WhatsApp is now releasing a new Sticker Pack called Usagyuuun. iOS users have received the same sticker pack now", WABetainfo said.

Additionally, the instant messaging app is also working on Wallpaper Dimming feature that will try to smartly adjust the wallpaper in a way that simulates the light transitions during the day cycle.

"Today, with the 2.20.200.6 update, they are working on a new feature called Wallpaper Dimming, so you can choose its ocacity. This feature is still under development and it will be available in a future update," WABetainfo said.

WhatsappwWhatsApp new featureAndroid
