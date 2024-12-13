New Delhi: To improve communication and user experience, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is launching new calling features, such as the ability to select group chat calls, add video call effects, and improve desktop app calling.

With more than 2 billion calls made every day, WhatsApp is constantly enhancing its calling services for both desktop and mobile users.

New effects in video call

Ten new video call effects are being added by WhatsApp, such as karaoke microphone effects, underwater appearances, and puppy ears. Video calls will be more entertaining with the addition of this feature.

Choose who you want to call

With the new feature, users may choose which individuals to invite to group calls, limiting the number of people they can talk to from a bigger group. This is a big step up from the last approach, which involved everyone in the conversation.

Improved video call quality

Call quality will now be better for users making video calls. WhatsApp makes one-on-one and group talks on desktop and mobile devices more pleasurable with its greater resolution and sharper picture quality.

Improved calling features in WhatsApp desktop app

Better calling features have been added to the WhatsApp desktop app, making it easier to initiate calls, and generate call links, and dial numbers. This simplified configuration is especially helpful for people who prefer making calls on their desktops.