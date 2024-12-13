Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831265https://zeenews.india.com/technology/whatsapp-new-calling-features-for-desktop-mobile-users-check-whats-new-in-video-audio-calls-2831265.html
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp New Calling Features For Desktop, Mobile Users: Check What's New In Video, Audio Calls

With more than 2 billion calls made every day, WhatsApp is constantly enhancing its calling services for both desktop and mobile users. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp New Calling Features For Desktop, Mobile Users: Check What's New In Video, Audio Calls

New Delhi: To improve communication and user experience, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is launching new calling features, such as the ability to select group chat calls, add video call effects, and improve desktop app calling.

With more than 2 billion calls made every day, WhatsApp is constantly enhancing its calling services for both desktop and mobile users. 

New effects in video call
Ten new video call effects are being added by WhatsApp, such as karaoke microphone effects, underwater appearances, and puppy ears. Video calls will be more entertaining with the addition of this feature.

Choose who you want to call
With the new feature, users may choose which individuals to invite to group calls, limiting the number of people they can talk to from a bigger group. This is a big step up from the last approach, which involved everyone in the conversation.

Improved video call quality
Call quality will now be better for users making video calls. WhatsApp makes one-on-one and group talks on desktop and mobile devices more pleasurable with its greater resolution and sharper picture quality.

Improved calling features in WhatsApp desktop app
Better calling features have been added to the WhatsApp desktop app, making it easier to initiate calls, and generate call links, and dial numbers. This simplified configuration is especially helpful for people who prefer making calls on their desktops.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
DNA Video
DNA: AI in HR! Your Social Media Is Being Watched
DNA Video
DNA: Kamikaze Drones: India’s Cutting-Edge Military Strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
NEWS ON ONE CLICK