WhatsApp New Feature: Users May Soon Add Profile Cover Photos Like Facebook And LinkedIn; Check Privacy Features

WhatsApp New Feature In 2026: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is always adding new features to make chatting more interesting. Now, imagine opening a chat and seeing not only a profile picture but also a cover photo that shows more about the person. Just like Facebook and LinkedIn, WhatsApp is working on a new profile feature, according to a post by feature tracker WABetaInfo.

This feature may allow users to add a cover photo to their profile. If introduced, it could help people express themselves better and make profiles more personal and engaging. As we all know, profile pictures and cover photos play an important role in personalising social networking accounts. Until now, cover photos were limited to WhatsApp Business accounts.

However, the instant messaging platform now appears to be working on bringing this feature to all users, allowing everyone to customise their profiles in a more expressive way. According to reports, the feature is under development for both iOS and Android versions of the app and remains in the testing stage. (Also Read: YouTube Earnings In India: How Much Creators Earn Per 1,000 Views, Top Creator Secrets, And Monetization Rules Revealed)

WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to set a cover photo for their profile, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/LzJmwiwQMq pic.twitter.com/ShdX6nCwe5 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 28, 2025

WhatsApp Profile Cover Photo: What To Expect

The new feature will introduce a new space in the profile section where users can add a wide image above their existing profile details. This cover photo will appear above the profile picture, name, and About section, giving users another way to share visual content. Users will be able to choose an image directly from their phone’s gallery and remove it whenever they want.



The messaging platform will also offer privacy options for the cover photo. Users can choose to show it to everyone, only to saved contacts, or hide it from all users. There will also be an option to hide the cover photo from specific contacts, giving users better control over their profile visibility.

WhatsApp Privacy Features

Users can take several steps to improve their privacy and security on WhatsApp. Using the privacy checkup helps control what others can see on your profile, while enabling disappearing messages reduces long-term exposure of chats. Adding two-step verification with a security PIN protects the account from unauthorised access.

Users can also lock the app and specific chats for extra safety. Turning on advanced security settings, including Advanced Chat Privacy, helps prevent misuse of content. Disabling read receipts gives more control over visibility, and stopping automatic media downloads protects both storage and personal privacy.