WhatsApp New Update: Now You Can Talk To Friends Even If They Don’t Use the Instant Messaging Platform

WhatsApp Cross-platform Chats Feature: This feature is currently being tested with a small group of users in the EU, and a wider rollout is planned for next year. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp New Update: Now You Can Talk To Friends Even If They Don’t Use the Instant Messaging PlatformImage Credit: WhatsApp (Official)

WhatsApp Cross-platform Chats Feature: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is likely to launch a ‘third party chats’ feature which would allow users to send messages to their friends on different messaging platforms reportedly. The Meta-owned platform is planning to launch the much-anticipated feature in Europe and works for texts, photos, videos and documents.

Even if your friend doesn’t use WhatsApp, you can still talk to them easily. WhatsApp will let you send and receive messages from other apps too. However, the feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.25.33.8 and is reportedly an attempt to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

WhatsApp Cross-platform Chats Feature: What's New Expected

The cross-platform chats on WhatsApp will come with some limits. For now, you won’t get features like status updates, disappearing messages, or stickers. Also, someone you blocked on WhatsApp might still contact you through another app, so you may need to review your privacy settings.

You can choose to keep messages from other apps in a separate section or mix them with your normal chats. You’ll also be able to decide if you want notifications from these apps. WhatsApp says chats will still be end-to-end encrypted, but messages from other apps may be less secure because they follow different data rules. If you’re not comfortable, you can simply turn off cross-platform messaging. (Also Read: Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed: Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, Price, and Other Features)

This feature is currently being tested with a small group of users in the EU, and a wider rollout is planned for next year. However, voice and video calls between different apps may not arrive until 2027. It is expected that WhatsApp could receive more integration requests in the future including from apps like ChatGPT reportedly.

However, some key WhatsApp features such as status updates, stickers, and disappearing messages may not work with the new interoperability messaging feature. 

Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

