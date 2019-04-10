हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once

Previously, users were only allowed to send one audio file at a time on a WhatsApp chat thread.

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once

San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-messaging app WhatsApp has introduced its "audio picker" with a new user interface (UI), allowing users to choose a total of 30 audio files to send at once.

"WhatsApp has recently enabled the new 'audio picker' with the possibility to play the audio before sending it and to select more audio files to send," WABetaInfo reported earlier this week.

Previously, users were only allowed to send one audio file at a time on a WhatsApp chat thread.

The new feature comes as part of the 2.19.89 beta update of the instant messaging app.

Lately, WhatsApp has been testing and introducing a plethora of new features on its platform, especially concerning app support on more devices and checking the spread of misinformation on its app.

The app is already working on the much-awaited iPad support that is being tested with features including Touch ID support, split-screen and landscape mode.

In addition, to minimise the spread of fake news on its platform, WhatsApp is testing the "Forwarding Info" and "Frequently Forwarded Message" feature that would let its over 1.5 billion users know how many times a message has been forwarded, which could raise questions on its authenticity.

A message is "Frequently Forwarded" when it has been forwarded more than four times.

Currently, WhatsApp has limited the forwards to a maximum of five in India.

Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp audio pickerWhatsApp new user interfaceWhatsApp audio files
Next
Story

YouTube hits 265 mn monthly active users in India

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Top 10 News: Watch top stories of the hour