WhatsApp Paid Subscription Plan: Users may get exclusive stickers, chat ringtones, Meta AI thinking mode and more

WhatsApp New Paid Subscription Plan: Meta-owned WhatsApp is always working to improve the user experience. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is developing an optional premium subscription that will offer exclusive features not available to regular users. This move is aimed at users who want more control and customization, while keeping the core experience unchanged for others. The subscription is still under development and is expected to roll out in the future.

According to the reports, the company plans to roll out the subscription through a waitlist. Users who join the waitlist will be notified once the plan becomes available. After subscribing, users will get access to new features aimed at expanding the app’s existing functionality. However, the price hasn't been shared yet and is expected to vary by country.

WhatsApp Paid Subscription Plan: Features (expected)

The initial set of WhatsApp’s premium features is expected to focus more on convenience and personalization rather than major functional upgrades. Subscribers may gain access to exclusive sticker packs, new themes, additional chat ringtones, and a custom app icon option that allows users to change how WhatsApp looks on their home screen. (Also Read: Zoom Hacking Alert in India: Government issues high-risk warning; How to keep your video calls or meetings safe)

Another useful addition could be expanded chat pinning. At present, WhatsApp allows only three pinned chats, which can be limiting for users managing work, family, and personal conversations. The paid plan may remove this cap, making it easier to keep important chats easily accessible.

The subscription could also introduce new tools such as a “thinking mode” for Meta AI that offers more detailed responses, temporary status-like updates for channels, and clearer paid partnership labels on sponsored channel posts.

Overall, this move reflects Meta’s broader push toward subscription-based features across its apps, including Facebook and Instagram. While the free version of WhatsApp will remain sufficient for most users, the paid plan could appeal to heavy users looking for added flexibility and customization.