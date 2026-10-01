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WhatsApp parental control: Can parents read their teen's WhatsApp chats? Know here

 For a child under 13, the parent installs WhatsApp on the child's phone and selects "Create a parent-managed account."

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
WhatsApp parental control: Can parents read their teen's WhatsApp chats? Know here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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