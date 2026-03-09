WhatsApp Payment Scam: How to stay safe from fake requests, links and QR codes

WhatsApp Payment Scam: With digital payments becoming a part of everyday life, sending money through WhatsApp has never been easier. Meta-owned WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms used by billions of users globally, has introduced several features over the years to improve user experience. One such feature is WhatsApp Payments, which allows users to send money directly from the platform.

From splitting bills with friends to paying small businesses, the feature offers speed and convenience. However, this convenience has also opened the door for scammers who exploit the platform through fake payment requests, phishing links, and impersonation messages to dupe unsuspecting users. Many people realise the fraud only after the money is gone.

The good news is that most WhatsApp payment scams can be avoided by taking a few smart precautions. In this article, we explain how these scams work and how recognising warning signs can help you protect your money and personal information while using WhatsApp payments safely. (Also Read: Vivo X300 FE likely to launch in India: Could debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 6500mAh battery; Check expected specs and price)

WhatsApp Payment Scam: How to stay safe

Always Verify the Sender

If you receive a payment request or message asking for money, confirm it with the sender through a call or separate message. Scammers often impersonate friends or relatives.

Do Not Click on Suspicious Links

Fraudsters may send phishing links claiming to be payment confirmations or reward offers. Avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious links shared on WhatsApp.

Check the Payment Request Carefully

Before approving any payment request, check the name, amount, and purpose. Scammers often send requests hoping users will approve them without reading.

Never Share Your UPI PIN or OTP

Your UPI PIN and OTP are confidential. No bank or legitimate service will ask for these details through WhatsApp messages or calls.

Be Careful With QR Codes

Scammers may send QR codes claiming you will receive money after scanning them. In reality, scanning a QR code is usually meant for making a payment, not receiving one.

Enable Two-Step Verification

Turn on WhatsApp’s two-step verification feature to add an extra layer of security to your account.

Report and Block Suspicious Accounts

If you receive suspicious payment requests or messages, block the sender and report the account directly on WhatsApp.

Avoid Urgent Payment Requests

Scammers often create panic by claiming an emergency. Always verify such messages before sending money.

WhatsApp Payment Scam: How to stay safe from an unknown number

If you receive a suspicious message from an unknown number and believe it could be a scam, it is best to block and report the contact immediately on WhatsApp. The platform allows users to do this easily across different devices. On Android, tap Block and then select Report Contact, followed by Block. On iOS, tap Block, then choose Block and Report.

If you are using WhatsApp on the web, click Block, then select Report Contact, and confirm by clicking Block again. On Mac, click Report and choose Report and Block, while on Windows, click Block and then select Report and Block. Reporting such contacts helps WhatsApp identify fraudulent accounts and take action against scammers, making the platform safer for other users as well.